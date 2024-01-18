Sanghi Industries share price cracks 10% to hit lower circuit; here's why

Sanghi Industries share price cracked 10 per cent to hit its lower circuit of ₹120.15 in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, January 18, extending the losses into the third consecutive session, on lingering concerns over profitability after its cement supply agreement with Ambuja Cements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ambuja Cements acquired 54.51 per cent of Sanghi Industries. After the acquisition, Sanghi Industries signed a Master Supply and Service Agreement (MSA) with Ambuja Cements and ACC wherein Ambuja and ACC will bulk purchase clinker and cement from the company at cost plus 10 per cent and sell them under Ambuja and ACC.

This has raised concerns over the profitability of Sanghi Industries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has called for an extraordinary general meeting on February 8 to seek approval for this supply agreement.

"Sanghi Industries witnessed a notable decline of 10 per cent today after the company disclosed a supply agreement with Ambuja Cements and ACC, wherein the company will supply nearly its entire output to the aforementioned entities at a price reflecting a 10 per cent markup over production costs. This has raised concerns over the potential impact on Sanghi's profitability," Parth Shah, a research analyst at StoxBox observed.

"Industry benchmarks typically dictate the sale of cement at cost plus a 25-30 per cent markup, resulting in an operating profit per tonne ranging from ₹1,100-1,200. The agreement, featuring a cost plus 10 per cent markup, would translate to a realisation of ₹360 per tonne for Sanghi, potentially signalling a compromise in terms of potential revenue compared to open-market sales," said Shah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, media reports suggested Ambuja Cements' open offer to Sanghi Industries opened at ₹121.90 on January 15. The open offer by Ambuja Cements to acquire a 26 per cent stake held by minority shareholders of Sanghi Industries will close on January 29.

Ambuja Cements, ACC and Sanghi Industries are majority-owned by Adani Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

