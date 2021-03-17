Indian stock markets struggled for the fourth day today amid a spike in US bond yields and rise in domestic covid cases. Investors also remained cautious ahead of outcome of Fed's meeting that will end later in the day. The Sensex was flat at 50,374 while Nifty struggled around 14,900.

"Higher bond yields, spike in oil and rise in covid cases mainly Maharashtra all are leading to profit-booking and ETF outflows in Indian stocks. However, most short-term money is getting adjusted to the higher yield curve. Indian government remains the course on policy initiatives like strategic disinvestment and setting up public infrastructure institutions," said Sanjiv Bhasin - Director - IIFL Securities.

"Coupled with US stocks hitting fresh new all time highs as stimulus money enters the system expect last 10 days of March to see smart all-round rally led by mid-caps and technology with financial stocks also joining in. Buy the fall as most global event get priced in," he added.

IT stocks were in focus today with TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Infosys among the gainers. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said investors have to be cautious.

"The Fed meet outcome expected today is likely to have an impact on markets. The Fed is likely to emphasize its highly accommodative stance and signal that inflation is not a concern. That will be positive. Any departure from this stance can be negative. The US 10-year yield, firm at around 1.62%, will deter equity bulls from going aggressive, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The spurt in Covid cases in parts of the country is an area of concern, he added.

Manish Hathiramani of Dayal Investments says Indian markets are still in a sideways patch.

"We need to either get past 15300 on the upside or break 14700 on the downside. Until then, we will witness choppy trading and lackluster sessions. Traders need to exercise extreme caution in these times as the risk-reward ratio is skewed in favor of risk," he adds.

