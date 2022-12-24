Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities' contrarian view on when markets will revive

The IIFL Securities expert went on to add that both crude oil prices and US dollar has gone weak. This is also a good sign for India and other emerging markets. he went on to add that there doesn't seem any trigger that may help US dollar or crude oil prices to regain its lost ground in recent sessions. So, there will be a new market next week and in case market fails to reverse on Monday, there are strong chances of trend reversal on Tuesday. So, any dip on Monday should be seen as buying opportunity by positional investors.