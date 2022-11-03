Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities expects a new high for Nifty soon2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 12:00 PM IST
IIFL Securities Director Sanjiv Bhasin expects the outperformance of Indian stock markets to continue. And he also expects a new high for Nifty this month. Despite global markets taking a knock today after Fed's latest announcement, Indian stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty were mostly flat in noon trade. The benchmark indexes fell as much as 0.6% each in early trades tracking decline in other Asian markets and Wall Street overnight but later recovered.