Sanjiv Bhasin's stock market strategy for Diwali muhurat trading — Oct 24

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: On penultimate session of Muhurat Trading 2022, Indian stock market finished on higher note for sixth straight session. NSE Nifty edged 12 points higher and closed at 17,576 whereas BSE Sensex surged 104 points and ended at 59,307 mark on Friday. However, rally in banking stocks was remarkable as Nifty Bank index shot up 1.71 per cent and closed at 40,784 levels. Seven banking stocks — Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indian Bank, South Indian Bank and Karnataka Bank climbed to 52-week high on Friday. In fact, out of these 7 banking stocks, Axis Bank and Federal Bank hit its life-time high on Friday session.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}