Sanjiv Bhasin's stock picks for next week: Axis Bank, GAIL....
11 Dec 2022, 12:59 PM IST
- Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities has recommended short term traders to buy Axis Bank shares this week
Sanjiv Bhasin's stock picks: After consolidation within a narrow range for entire week, Indian stocks finally witnessed selling pressure on the weekend session. However, Bank Nifty index showed relative outperformance and ended at its all-time high and posted weekly gains of over a per cent. NSE Nifty finished 112 points lower at 18,496 whereas BSE Sensex lost 389 points and closed at 62,181 levels. Bank Nifty index ended 36 points higher at 43,633 mark.