Sanjiv Bhasin's stock picks for next week: Axis Bank, GAIL....

Sanjiv Bhasin, Director at IIFL Securities believes that Dalal Street will bounce back strongly as Chinese stocks have witnessed global ETF flows as the reopening has sent confidence in global investors, with valuations currently being cheapest in over 2 years. Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities went on to add that 50-stock index Nifty is likely to find support at around 18,450 levels whereas its immediate resistance is placed at 18,850 mark. Sanjiv Bhasin further added that Bank Nifty is finding support at 42,300 levels whereas it is facing hurdle at 44,000 mark.