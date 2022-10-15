Sanjiv Bhasin's stock picks for next week: HCL Tech, ICICI Bank...

Speaking on the reason for rise in Indian stock market on Friday, Sanjiv Bhasin said, "Asian markets opening in green on Friday has been propelled by the sharp rally overnight in US equity markets. The US dollar weakness seen yesterday is also acting as a positive cue. Japanese 'Nikkei' is trading higher by over 720 points in early trade. ASX & New Zealand indices are also up smartly. Most indices are trading higher. Chinese stocks could also see ETF flows as reopening could see consumption led demand take off."

