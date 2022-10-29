Sanjiv Bhasin's stock picks for next week: Samvardhana Motherson, JSPL ...

Speaking on global market cues, Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities said, "Asian markets opened in the red in early morning deals on Friday. Japanese 'Nikkei' was down by over 300 points in early trade. But, Japanese Yen appreciated against the US dollar to 146.2, from 150 level that it saw a few days ago. South Korea & Taiwan markets also witnessed good gains in the last two sessions and consolidation in these Asian markets is widely awaited. The Hang Seng witnessed high volatility due to huge selling pressure from foreign investors."

