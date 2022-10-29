Sanjiv Bhasin's stock picks for next week: Samvardhana Motherson, JSPL ...

Sanjiv Bhasin's stock picks for next week: Dalal Street finished moderately higher, logging second straight weekly gain on Friday session. The NSE Nifty 50 index surged 0.28 per cent to 17,786 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.34 per cent higher to 59,959 mark, with both indices posting over 1 per cent gain each. However, Bank Nifty index shed 308 points and closed at 40,990 levels.
Sanjiv Bhasin, Director at IIFL Securities believes that Nifty 50 index is likely to find support at 17,650 levels whereas it is expected to face resistance at 18,050 mark. He said that some Asian currencies have managed to rise against the US dollar and one needs to remain vigilant in regard to the US dollar index in upcoming sessions as well.
Speaking on global market cues, Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities said, "Asian markets opened in the red in early morning deals on Friday. Japanese 'Nikkei' was down by over 300 points in early trade. But, Japanese Yen appreciated against the US dollar to 146.2, from 150 level that it saw a few days ago. South Korea & Taiwan markets also witnessed good gains in the last two sessions and consolidation in these Asian markets is widely awaited. The Hang Seng witnessed high volatility due to huge selling pressure from foreign investors."
Sanjiv Bhasin's stock market strategy next week
On technical outlook in regard to NSE Nifty 50 index, Sanjiv Bhasin said, "Nifty is likely to find support at around 17,650 levels whereas 18,050 is likely to act as resistance. Bank Nifty likely to find support at around 41,000 mark while 41,800 is likely to act as resistance on the upside for Bank Nifty index."
Sanjiv Bhasin unveiled following strategy for various segments:
Short Term (2-3 days): Buy Jindal Steel at 465-470. Stop Loss: 457. Target: 490.
Trading ideas (Time period: 1- 2days): Buy Motherson November future @ 63.5-64.5. Stop loss: 62.65. Target: 66.
Derivative Strategy (Time Period: 1 month): Buy Indigo November future @ 1750-1755. Stop loss: 1716.90. Target: 1790.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
