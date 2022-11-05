Sanjiv Bhasin's stock picks for next week: After losing on two successive session, Indian stocks finally ended higher on Friday. Nifty 50 index gained 64 points and closed at 18,117 levels, around 233 points away from its life-time high of 18,350.95 levels that it had made on 14th October 2021. BSE Sensex too tested 61,000 but finally ended 113 points higher at 60,950 mark, around 525 points away from its life-time high of 61,475 levels.

According to Sanjiv Bhasin, Director IIFL Securities, Nifty is likely to find support at 17,850 levels whereas Bank Nifty may find support at 40,800 when market opens for trade on Monday. The IIFL expert went on to add that Bank Nifty index is facing hurdle at 41,800 levels that means the banking index may trade in 1,000 range of 40,800 to 41,800 on Monday. On stocks to buy next week, Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities recommended intraday traders to look at SBI, HDFC Life Insurance Company and Ambuja Cement shares.

Speaking on the reason for trend reversal on Dalal Street, Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities said that Asian stocks opened mixed on Friday. Japanese Nikkei opened down by more than 2 per cent, Taiwan index lost 0.20 per cent whereas South Korean Kospi was up 0.28 per cent and Shanghai index opened 1.40 per cent higher on Friday. So, the Indian markets managed to close higher despite mixed trend from the Asian markets.

Sanjiv Bhasin's stock market strategy next week

On technical outlook in regard to NSE Nifty 50 index, Sanjiv Bhasin said, "Nifty is likely to find support at around 17850. 18400 is likely to act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty is likely to find support at around 40800 while 41800 is likely to act as resistance."

Sanjiv Bhasin unveiled following strategy for various segments:

Short Term (2-3 days): Buy State Bank of India (SBI) at ₹580 to ₹585. Stop Loss: ₹571. Target: ₹605.

Trading ideas (Time period: 1- 2days): Buy HDFC Life November future @ ₹545-549. Stop loss: ₹536. Target: ₹553

Derivative Strategy (Time Period: 1 month): Buy Ambuja Cement November future @ ₹541-544. Stop loss: ₹531.10. Target: ₹553.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.