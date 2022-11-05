Sanjiv Bhasin's stock picks for next week: SBI, HDFC Life Insurance.....

According to Sanjiv Bhasin, Director IIFL Securities, Nifty is likely to find support at 17,850 levels whereas Bank Nifty may find support at 40,800 when market opens for trade on Monday. The IIFL expert went on to add that Bank Nifty index is facing hurdle at 41,800 levels that means the banking index may trade in 1,000 range of 40,800 to 41,800 on Monday. On stocks to buy next week, Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities recommended intraday traders to look at SBI, HDFC Life Insurance Company and Ambuja Cement shares.