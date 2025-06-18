Mint Explainer: How Sebi uncovered Sanjiv Bhasin's alleged stock manipulation scheme
Neha Joshi 6 min read 18 Jun 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Summary
Sebi alleges Sanjiv Bhasin provided stock tips on TV and social media to front-run trades for personal gain by misleading retail investors, earning an estimated ₹11.37 crore in profits for himself and 11 associates.
The Securities and Exchange Bureau of India (Sebi) has passed an ex-parte interim order against Sanjiv Bhasin and 11 others, alleging they used stock tips to generate an estimated ₹11.37 crore in profits at the expense of retail investors. The order restrains the accused from accessing the securities market and impounds suspected unlawful gains.
