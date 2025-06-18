How was the trading pattern executed?

The trades followed a repeatable structure. Stocks were accumulated in the accounts of Venus, Gemini, and HB Stockholdings via broker RRB Master Securities. Bhasin then issued buy recommendations for the same stocks on TV or Telegram. The media push led to short-lived rallies in price and volume, during which the entities sold the stocks, often within minutes. Bhasin allegedly remained in close contact with the dealers executing these trades.