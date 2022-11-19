Sanjiv Bhasin stock picks for next week: Samvardhana Motherson, L&T....

According to Sanjiv Bhasin, Director IIFL Securities, Nifty is likely to find support at around 18,250 levels whereas it is facing hurdle at 18,650. He went on to add that Bank Nifty is likely to find support at 42,200 levels whereas it would face resistance at 42,800 levels when the Indian marker reopens for trade on Monday. So, sideways trade may continue next week where Nifty is expected to trade in 42,250 to 42,650 range and Nifty Bank would trade in between 42,200 to 42,800 range. On stocks to buy next week, Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities recommended intraday traders to look at Samvardhana Motherson, L&T and Manappuram Finance shares.