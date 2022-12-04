Sanjiv Bhasin stock picks for this week: Tata Steel, ONGC.......2 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 12:29 PM IST
- Stocks to buy this week: Short term traders can look at Tata Steel and Petronet LNG shares, says Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities
Sanjiv Bhasin stock picks: In the week gone by, key benchmark indices — Sensex, Nifty and Bank Nifty — climbed to new life-time highs but there were some profit-booking at higher levels on Friday session. However, Indian stock market outperformed other global markets and global cues too seems supporting the Dalal Street. Major reason for Indian stocks climbing to record high was dollar index slipping to three and half month lows after US Fed dropping hint to moderate pace of interest rate hike.