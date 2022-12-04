Sanjiv Bhasin stock picks for this week: Tata Steel, ONGC.......

Sanjiv Bhasin, Director at IIFL Securities believes that Chinese stocks will be in action as China opens up after the severe lockdowns. On profit-boking on Friday session, IIFL Securities expert said that profit booking after the sharp weekly gains was witnessed in Asian markets too. Sanjiv Bhasin said that Nifty is likely to find support at around 18,550 levels whereas Bank Nifty is likely to find support at around 43,000 levels while 44,000 will work as immediate resistance for the banking index.