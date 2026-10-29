Sanofi Consumer share price jumps 11% after strong Q3 results | Is it time to book profits? Check target, rationale

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare share price surged as much as 11% in Thursday's trading session after the company reported strong set of numbers during the September quarter FY27.

Sanofi Consumer shares opened at ₹3,502.20 on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹3,322.80 on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹3,771.90 on 29 October.

Sanofi Consumer Q3 results 2026 Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India reported a 22.2% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit to ₹77 crore in the September quarter of calendar year 2026, compared with ₹63 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 12.4% year-on-year to ₹263 crore from ₹234 crore. EBITDA rose to ₹102 crore from ₹85 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 38.7% from 36.4%. Meanwhile, total expenses climbed to ₹164.8 crore from ₹152.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Also Read | Best Adani stock to buy after Q2 results 2026? Adani Power vs Adani Ports vs AEL

The company reported 19% year-on-year growth in domestic sales. For the nine months ended September 2026, revenue from operations grew 16% to ₹728 crore from ₹627.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. Domestic sales increased 15%, supported by product relaunches, while exports recorded 19% growth.

Commenting on the performance, Himanshu Bakshi, managing director of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, said the September-quarter results reflected the effective execution of the company's strategy and the strength of its product portfolio.

He added that growth was supported by higher volumes and market share gains across key brands. Continued investments in brand building, expanding distribution networks and engaging with healthcare professionals were also helping the company strengthen its reach among consumers.

Sanofi Consumer share price performance Sanofi share price has gained 5.40% over the past week, indicating a recent recovery after sustained selling pressure. However, the stock has declined 11.07% over the past month and 24.60% year-to-date.

On a one-year basis, Sanofi shares have fallen 26.38%, reflecting significant weakness in its overall performance despite the recent weekly gains.

Sanofi Consumer share price - What should investors do? Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, believes that Sanofi Consumer shares rallied sharply following the announcement, but the stock has been trading well below its earlier highs, and a single strong quarter is not enough to confirm a durable trend reversal.

Garg further recommended to avoid chasing the immediate post-results rally and wait for consolidation before considering fresh exposure and existing investors to continue to hold if their investment thesis remains intact, but should reassess the position if the stock fails to sustain its recovery.

On the technical outlook, Garg said that the ₹3,320– ₹3,350 zone is an immediate area to watch for support, while ₹3,480– ₹3,500 is a near-term resistance zone based on recent trading levels.

“A sustained move above resistance would improve the recovery outlook; a break below support could indicate that selling pressure is returning. The next key test is whether Sanofi can sustain double-digit sales growth and translate it into consistent earnings expansion over subsequent quarters. The results are encouraging, but confirmation of price strength and continued business momentum would make the risk-reward more attractive for new investors,” he added.