Sanofi India declares ₹194 final dividend and ₹183 special dividend
- Sanofi India Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 12,344.66 Cr.
Sanofi India Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 12,344.66 Cr. It operates in the pharmaceutical industry. One of the top healthcare firms in the world, Sanofi, along with its 100% subsidiary, Hoechst GmbH, are the major shareholders in Sanofi India Limited, holding a combined 60.4% of the company's paid-up share capital.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×