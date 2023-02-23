Sanofi India Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 12,344.66 Cr. It operates in the pharmaceutical industry. One of the top healthcare firms in the world, Sanofi, along with its 100% subsidiary, Hoechst GmbH, are the major shareholders in Sanofi India Limited, holding a combined 60.4% of the company's paid-up share capital.

Sanofi India has said today in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 194/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each and a second special dividend of Rs. 183/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31st December 2022, subject to approval by the Shareholders at the 67th Annual General Meeting. The Company had earlier paid one-time special interim dividend of Rs. 193/- per equity share on 22nd August 2022. The total dividend for the financial year 2022, including the proposed final dividend, one-time special interim dividend and second special dividend, amounts to Rs. 570/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each. The Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders will be paid on or after 22nd May 2023."

The Register of Members of the company will remain closed from Saturday, 29th April 2023 to Thursday, 11th May 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of final and second special dividend for the year 2022.

During Q3FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹671.9 crore, down by 2.32% YoY from ₹687.90 Cr recorded in Q3FY22. Sanofi India said its net expenses reached ₹515.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹572 Cr reported in the quarter ended December 2021. The net profit of the company stood at ₹130.9 crore in Q3FY23, up by 44.80% YoY from ₹90.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. The EPS of Sanofi India reached ₹56.84 in Q3FY23 compared to ₹39.25 recorded in Q3FY22.

The shares of Sanofi India closed today on the NSE at ₹5,369 apiece level, down by 0.56% from the previous close of ₹5,399.30. The stock recorded a net NSE + BSE volume average of 12,172 shares and a delivery volume average of 692,830 shares or 56.92%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹7,929.45 on (08-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹5,202.10 on (08-Feb-2023). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 60.40%, FIIs stake of 6.99%, DIIs stake of 19.22% and a public stake of 13.41%. Promoters' shareholding has remained constant at 60.40 percent, while FII/FPI holdings have fallen from 8.26% in Q2 FY23 to 6.99% in Q3 FY23 and mutual funds' holdings have plummeted from 9.45% in the quarter ended September 2022 to 9.40% in the quarter ended December 2022. Sanofi India is a debt free company having a debt-to-equity ratio of zero and its P/E ratio is 21.2, lower than its sector PE ratio of 39.6.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

