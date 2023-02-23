Sanofi India declares 194 final dividend and 183 special dividend

Sanofi India has said today in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 194/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each and a second special dividend of Rs. 183/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31st December 2022, subject to approval by the Shareholders at the 67th Annual General Meeting. The Company had earlier paid one-time special interim dividend of Rs. 193/- per equity share on 22nd August 2022. The total dividend for the financial year 2022, including the proposed final dividend, one-time special interim dividend and second special dividend, amounts to Rs. 570/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each. The Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders will be paid on or after 22nd May 2023."