Sanofi India dividend 2026: ₹75 per share payout — record date, dividend history, yield, returns

Sanofi India dividend 2026: Sanofi India share price is likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, November 4, as it is the last day for investors to buy the stock to qualify for the company's FY27 interim dividend.

Sanofi India announced an interim dividend of ₹75 per equity share for the financial year 2026, offering another payout to its shareholders. The pharmaceutical company declared the dividend following a board meeting held on October 29.

The dividend represents a payout of 750% on the face value of ₹10 per equity share. Sanofi India has fixed November 5, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

Sanofi India dividend record date and payout date Sanofi India declared an interim dividend of ₹75 per equity share, having a face value of ₹10 each, for the financial year 2026. The company announced the payout on October 29, 2026, and has set November 5, 2026, as the record date.

Investors holding Sanofi India shares in their demat accounts as of the record date, subject to applicable settlement timelines, will be eligible to receive the dividend.

The company said the dividend would be paid within the stipulated timelines. The exact payment or credit date has not been separately specified in the available announcement.

“Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 75/- (Rupees Seventy-Five only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for the financial year 2026, which shall be paid within the stipulated timelines. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Thursday, 5th November 2026 as the “Record Date” for the payment of Interim Dividend to those Members whose names are on the Company’s Register of Members on Thursday, 5th November 2026 and those whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the close of the business hours on Thursday, 5th November 2026 as per the details to be furnished by the Depositories, viz. NSDL and CDSL, for this purpose,” the company said in the exchange filing.

Sanofi India dividend history Sanofi India has maintained a track record of dividend payments over the years, including interim, final and special dividends.

In 2026, the company first declared a final dividend of ₹48 per share, with April 22, 2026, as the record date. This was followed by the latest interim dividend of ₹75 per share.

In 2025, Sanofi India paid a total dividend of ₹192 per share, comprising an interim dividend of ₹75 and a final dividend of ₹117.

Sanofi India dividend yield and returns Sanofi India's dividend yield is an important metric for investors tracking the stock for regular income.

Based on the latest available share price of around ₹3,381.60 on November 4, 2026, the upcoming interim dividend of ₹75 translates into a dividend yield of approximately 2.22%.

Meanwhile, the company's total dividend payout over the past 12 months stands at ₹123 per share, including the ₹48 final dividend paid in April 2026 and the ₹75 interim dividend announced in October 2026. This translates into a trailing dividend yield of approximately 3.64%, based on the same share price.

However, dividend yield changes with movements in the stock price and should not be considered a guaranteed future return.

Sanofi India share price returns Sanofi India shares have witnessed a recovery in the near term, gaining 13.14% over the past week and rising 11.44% in the last one month. The recent upward momentum indicates improved buying interest in the stock, although its performance over longer periods remains weak.

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On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Sanofi India shares have declined 17.40%, while the stock has lost 28.75% over the past year. The underperformance becomes more pronounced over longer investment horizons, with the stock falling 55.61% in three years and 58.39% over the past five years.