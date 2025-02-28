Stock Market Today: Sanofi India share price gained up to 6% in morning trades on Friday post Q4 results announced by the company after the market hours on Thursday. Sanofi India also announced dividend of ₹117 per share of face value of ₹10.

Sanofi India share price movement Sanofi India share price opened at ₹5001.40 on the BSE on Friday, slightly higher than the previous days closing price of ₹4996.75. Sanofi India share price however gained further to intraday highs of ₹5317.75 , which translated into gains of more than 6% in the morning trades.

Sanofi India share price gains were likely driven by its quarterly results performance and the dividend announcements, even though stock gave away most gains as the stock market crashed and Sensex corrected almost 1000 points.

Sanofi India Q4 Results Sanofi India Profit for the period /year from continuing operations during the December 2024 quarter at ₹91.3 crore grew 31% compared to ₹69.7 crore in the year ago quarter. Since Sanofi India follows January to December financial year October - December quarter was the fourth quarter for Sanofi India.

The revenues from operation for Sanofi at ₹515 crore grew almost 10% compared to ₹469 crore in the year ago quarter

Sanofi India Q4 highlights Sanofi India that has a strong Diabetes care portfolio said that its Diabetes portfolio reported double digit growth for Toujeo and successful launch of Soliqua reinstating confidence and strength in its comprehensive diabetes portfolio.

The recently announced partnerships for CNS (Central Nervous System) and the CV (Cardiovascular) brands have established their foundation for acceleration, expansion in reach and achievement were as expectation, said Sanofi

Sanofi i its press release said that it was able to increase its operating profit in Q4-2024 21% compared to Q4-2023 . The Profit from Operations for Q4-2024 was at ₹108 crores versus ₹90 crores Q4-2023.

Sanofi India Dividend details Sanofi India recommended a final dividend of ₹ 117/- per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders