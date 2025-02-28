Mint Market

Sanofi India share price rises up to 6% post Q4 results, Dividend announcements

  • Stock Market Today: Sanofi India share price gained up to 6% in morning trades on Friday post Q4 results announced by the company after the market hours on Thursday. Sanofi India also announced dividend of 117 per share of face value of 10.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published28 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market today: Sanofi India Share price rises after results

Stock Market Today: Sanofi India share price gained up to 6% in morning trades on Friday post Q4 results announced by the company after the market hours on Thursday. Sanofi India also announced dividend of 117 per share of face value of 10.

Sanofi India share price movement

Sanofi India share price opened at 5001.40 on the BSE on Friday, slightly higher than the previous days closing price of 4996.75. Sanofi India share price however gained further to intraday highs of 5317.75 , which translated into gains of more than 6% in the morning trades.

Advertisement

Also Read | Suzlon Energy share price declines 7% in 2 trading sessions: Do you own it?

Sanofi India share price gains were likely driven by its quarterly results performance and the dividend announcements, even though stock gave away most gains as the stock market crashed and Sensex corrected almost 1000 points.

Sanofi India Q4 Results

Sanofi India Profit for the period /year from continuing operations during the December 2024 quarter at 91.3 crore grew 31% compared to 69.7 crore in the year ago quarter. Since Sanofi India follows January to December financial year October - December quarter was the fourth quarter for Sanofi India.

Also Read | PFC among 4 shares in focus to trade Ex Dividend today

The revenues from operation for Sanofi at 515 crore grew almost 10% compared to 469 crore in the year ago quarter

Sanofi India Q4 highlights

Sanofi India that has a strong Diabetes care portfolio said that its Diabetes portfolio reported double digit growth for Toujeo and successful launch of Soliqua reinstating confidence and strength in its comprehensive diabetes portfolio.

Advertisement

Also Read | 371 BSE-listed stocks hit lower circuit, 746 stocks hit 52-week low in two hours

The recently announced partnerships for CNS (Central Nervous System) and the CV (Cardiovascular) brands have established their foundation for acceleration, expansion in reach and achievement were as expectation, said Sanofi

Sanofi i its press release said that it was able to increase its operating profit in Q4-2024 21% compared to Q4-2023 . The Profit from Operations for Q4-2024 was at 108 crores versus 90 crores Q4-2023.

Sanofi India Dividend details

Sanofi India recommended a final dividend of 117/- per equity share of the face value of 10 each for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSanofi India share price rises up to 6% post Q4 results, Dividend announcements
First Published:28 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App