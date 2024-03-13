Sanofi, Ipca, Eris, JB Pharma, Mankind, Glenmark among pharma growth leaders during February'2024.
Stock Market Today: Sanofi India, Ipca Laboratories, Eris Lifesciences JB Pharma, Mankind Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla posted 9-16% growth during February outperforming the Indian Pharma market growth of close to 8%. Laggards included Alembic Pharma.
The Indian pharma market (IPM) growth for the month of February'2024 came at close to 8% year-on-year, thanks to the large base of last year. Notably it was the second month of high single growth. The trailing twelve month growth however remains stronger at around 9% as per analysts
