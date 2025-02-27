Sanofi, Schaeffler share price in focus as will consider dividend issue today

Mint Market

  • Dividend stocks 2025: Sanofi India, Schaeffler India share prices will remain in focus on Thursday as will declare dividend today. The meeting of the board of directors of the companies is scheduled for today to consider un audited financial results and dividend issue.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published27 Feb 2025, 09:14 AM IST
Dividend Stocks 2025:; Share price of these two stocks will be focus today

Dividend Stocks 2025: Sanofi India Ltd, Schaeffler India Limited share prices will remain in focus on Thursday as will declare dividend today

Sanofi India Ltd - The meeting of the Board of Directors of Sanofi India is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 27th February 2025, and will be consider r and approve the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st December 2024. The company in its intimation to the exchanges on 13 February 2025 also had said that it has recommend Final Dividend, for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2024

Schaeffler India Limited- The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025,

• To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

• To consider recommendation of Dividend for the year 2024, if thought appropriate by the Board of Directors

Schaeffler also had intimated that the ‘Trading Window’ of the Company is closed from January 1, 2025 and shall remain closed up to March 1, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose, in compliance with the Company’s Code on Prohibition of Insider Trading.

Other Developments

Sanofi India- change of name of Registrar and Transfer Agent-

Sanofi India had intimated the exchanges in January that it has been informed by its Registrar and Transfer Agent, that consequent upon acquisition of Link Group by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation, the name of the RTA has changed from “Link Intime India Private Limited” to “MUFG Intime India Private Limited”.

Companies to consider Stock Split

Shantai Industries Ltd- The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 27th February, 2025 at 01.00 P.M. at the registered office in Surat. Gujarat, to transact following major businesses:.

1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company;

2. Sub-Division/Split of Equity Shares of the Company

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

