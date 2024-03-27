Sanofi share price gains up to 5%: Exclusive distribution partnership for CNS range with Cipla lifts sentiments.
Stock market today: Sanofi share price gained more than 5% during the intraday trades post an exclusive partnership agreement with Cipla for marketing of CNS drugs. The agreement will help expand reach of Sanofi's CNS portfolio in India and will drive growth for Cipla too.
Sanofi India share price gained more than 5% during the intraday trades on Wednesday. Sanofi India and Cipla Ltd signed exclusive agreement for marketing and distribution of Central Nervous System (CNS) drugs in India.
