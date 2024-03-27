Active Stocks
Sanofi share price gains up to 5%: Exclusive distribution partnership for CNS range with Cipla lifts sentiments.

Ujjval Jauhari

Stock market today: Sanofi share price gained more than 5% during the intraday trades post an exclusive partnership agreement with Cipla for marketing of CNS drugs. The agreement will help expand reach of Sanofi's CNS portfolio in India and will drive growth for Cipla too.

Sanofi Share price gains more than 5% in intraday trades on WednesdayPremium
Sanofi Share price gains more than 5% in intraday trades on Wednesday

Sanofi India share price gained more than 5% during the intraday trades on Wednesday. Sanofi India  and Cipla Ltd signed exclusive agreement for marketing and distribution of Central Nervous System (CNS) drugs in India. 

Cipla, as a part of partnership will handle the distribution of Sanofi India's six CNS brands. These  include Frisium®, a well-known brand in the anti-epileptic drug category.

Under the agreement  Cipla will make use of its resources and its extensive network of distributors, institutions, strong marketing and sales personnel, and market outreach programs throughout India to  increase access to the CNS treatments for patients in need. However Sanofi India will still own, import, and manufacture its whole range of CNS medications across facilities in India and abroad.

Sanofi India a few days back also had announced exclusive distribution and promotion agreement with Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited for the Sanofi's Cardiovascular products in India, 

Sanofi India well known for its brands such as Combiflam (pain relief) Allegra (ant -allergic) has a strong range of products catering to  the therapeutic range of diabetic care, Cardiology, Anti-histamines, Central Nervous System, vaccines and Thrombosis. 

Though for Multinational companies certain range of products coming under National List of essential medicines had led to some impact on revenges earlier. The lower prices however drives volume growth too while annual hikes allowed by the government have been making those brands drive growth,. The marketing agreements with large companies as Cipla will enhance penetration and growth of its products.

Meanwhile for Cipla Ltd having strong Domestic market presence and India sales contributing more than 40% to overall , the Sanofi products will add to revenue growth outlook.

The share price of Cipla that are trading near 52-week highs scaled recently, are up almost 66% in a year. 

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities estimate  13% and 11% revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) across US and India respectively, over FY2023-26 . Cipla as per them expects overall India Pharma Market growth to be at 8-9% yoy, and outperform the IPM by 200-300 bps in FY2025. Cipla is witnessing a similar volume growth trends in trade generics as well as branded generics.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 27 Mar 2024, 01:50 PM IST
