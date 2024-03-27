Sanofi India share price gained more than 5% during the intraday trades on Wednesday. Sanofi India and Cipla Ltd signed exclusive agreement for marketing and distribution of Central Nervous System (CNS) drugs in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cipla, as a part of partnership will handle the distribution of Sanofi India's six CNS brands. These include Frisium®, a well-known brand in the anti-epileptic drug category.

Under the agreement Cipla will make use of its resources and its extensive network of distributors, institutions, strong marketing and sales personnel, and market outreach programs throughout India to increase access to the CNS treatments for patients in need. However Sanofi India will still own, import, and manufacture its whole range of CNS medications across facilities in India and abroad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanofi India a few days back also had announced exclusive distribution and promotion agreement with Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited for the Sanofi's Cardiovascular products in India,

Sanofi India well known for its brands such as Combiflam (pain relief) Allegra (ant -allergic) has a strong range of products catering to the therapeutic range of diabetic care, Cardiology, Anti-histamines, Central Nervous System, vaccines and Thrombosis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though for Multinational companies certain range of products coming under National List of essential medicines had led to some impact on revenges earlier. The lower prices however drives volume growth too while annual hikes allowed by the government have been making those brands drive growth,. The marketing agreements with large companies as Cipla will enhance penetration and growth of its products.

Meanwhile for Cipla Ltd having strong Domestic market presence and India sales contributing more than 40% to overall , the Sanofi products will add to revenue growth outlook.

The share price of Cipla that are trading near 52-week highs scaled recently, are up almost 66% in a year.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities estimate 13% and 11% revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) across US and India respectively, over FY2023-26 . Cipla as per them expects overall India Pharma Market growth to be at 8-9% yoy, and outperform the IPM by 200-300 bps in FY2025. Cipla is witnessing a similar volume growth trends in trade generics as well as branded generics.

