Sansera Engineering IPO (initial public offering) is going to open for subscription on 14th September 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 16th September 2021. Promoters of the company have fixed Sansera Engineering IPO price band at ₹734 to ₹744. ₹1,282.98 crore public issue is 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) in nature. Ahead of subscription opening date, Sansera Engineering share are trading at a premium of ₹75 in the grey market.

Here we list out important details in regard to Sansera Engineering IPO:

- Sansera Engineering IPO GMP: As mentioned above, Sansera Engineering IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹75. According to market observers, Sansera Engineering IPO GMP was at same ₹75 on yesterday. So, grey market is expecting Sansera Engineering IPO listing at around ₹819 ( ₹744 + ₹75) — around 10 per cent higher from its price band of ₹734 to ₹744.

- Sansera Engineering IPO price band: Promoters' of the company have fixed public issue's price band at ₹734 to ₹744.

- Sansera Engineering IPO size: Company aims to raise ₹1,282.98 crore from this public issue, which is completely OFS in nature.

- Expert opinion: Speaking on the financials of the company; Divam Sharma, Cofounder at Green Portfolio — a SEBI registered portfolio management Service provider company — said, "Sansera Engineering is the largest supplier of connecting rods, rocker arms, and gear shifter forks to two-wheeler OEMs in India. In the non-automotive sector, it makes a range of precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods. The company has longstanding relationships with several well-known Indian as well as global OEMs. For example, in the 2-wheeler vertical, it has relationships of over 20 years with Bajaj, over 20 years with Yamaha and over 15 years with HMSI. In the passenger vehicle vertical, it has relationships of over 30 years with Maruti Suzuki and over 8 years with FCA, a leading European passenger vehicle OEM."

The Cofounder of SEBI registered portfolio management service provider company further added, "Sansera Engineering seems to be priced at close to 31x of FY21 trailing 12 month earnings. At this value it is priced at its upper limit and it seems that not much has been left for the retail investor in terms of listing gains. Overall as the 2W (wheeler) sales recover post Covid, we believe the company will do well in the terms of sales growth and increase in profitability. Investors can consider investing in this IPO with a long term investment horizon."

- Sansera Engineering IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allotment date is 21st September 2021.

- Sansera Engineering IPO listing: The tentative date for share listing of the company is 24th September 2021. It will be listed at both NSE and BSE.

- Sansera Engineering IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for IPO in lots. One lot of the public issue will comprise 20 shares of the company and one bidder can apply for maximum 13 lots of the public issue.

- Sansera Engineering IPO investment limit: As mentioned above, an investor can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 133 lots that mean an investor can apply for the public issue with minimum ₹14,880 ( ₹744 x 20). However, a subscriber can maximum invest ₹1,93,440 ( ₹744 x 20 x 13).

- Shareholders' holding: After the successful listing of company shares, promoters' holding in the company will go down from existing 43.91 per cent to 36.56 per cent.

