Sansera Engineering IPO: GMP, price, other details that you should know

- Expert opinion: Speaking on the financials of the company; Divam Sharma, Cofounder at Green Portfolio — a SEBI registered portfolio management Service provider company — said, "Sansera Engineering is the largest supplier of connecting rods, rocker arms, and gear shifter forks to two-wheeler OEMs in India. In the non-automotive sector, it makes a range of precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods. The company has longstanding relationships with several well-known Indian as well as global OEMs. For example, in the 2-wheeler vertical, it has relationships of over 20 years with Bajaj, over 20 years with Yamaha and over 15 years with HMSI. In the passenger vehicle vertical, it has relationships of over 30 years with Maruti Suzuki and over 8 years with FCA, a leading European passenger vehicle OEM."