Sansera Engineering share price hits 52-week high amid block deal buzz; ‘deploy buy on dips’, says analyst
Sansera Engineering share price hit a 52-week high with significant transactions totalling 11.6% of the company's stock. Analyst Ruchit Jain recommends a buy-on-dip strategy as the stock shows a positive trend. PE fund plans to fully exit its 11.7% stake in the company.
Sansera Engineering share price surged over 7% to touche a 52-week high on Wednesday's session following press reports that 62.53 lakh shares, or 11.6% of the company's total stock, changed hands in numerous significant transactions today. Sansera Engineering share price today opened at ₹1,267.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,317, and an intraday low of ₹1264.80.
