Santa might have one last gift for investors

Historically, the S&P 500 ends the year in the green 71.2% of the time, with an average annual gain of 9.1%, according to data from Carson Group. When Santa comes to Wall Street, the index rallies 72.4% of the time the following year and averages a gain of 10.2%. When he skips town, the index rallies 66.7% of the time and averages a gain of 5% the next year.