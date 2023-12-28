Santa might have one last gift for investors

It looks as though Santa hasn’t left town just yet.
The S&P 500 is poised to cap a roaring comeback this year with a Santa Claus rally, or the gain that stocks often get heading into the new year. That would mark the eighth straight year stocks got a Santa bump, which hasn’t happened since the eight-year winning streak ending in 1976, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
The Santa Claus rally period spans the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the next. Over the first three days of the period so far, the S&P 500 has added 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 0.7%, or 252 points.
Coming into 2023, investors had forecast that stocks would be beaten down by sticky inflation, higher interest rates and recession fears. Then, shares surged on enthusiasm over artificial intelligence, and more recently on bets that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in 2024.
“Even in the next year, we still see many more reasons to be positive than negative," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.
The S&P 500 has added 25% this year and is 0.3% shy of a fresh all-time high. The Nasdaq has added 44% and is around 6% off from a record. The Dow has jumped 14% and notched six record closes in December.
The tendency for stocks to post a Santa rally is chalked up to a variety of factors. Investors rebalance portfolios at the end of the year, and light trading volume around the holiday season can amplify market moves.
Analysts mostly watch the Santa rally period for fun, but some say it sets the tone for the new year.
Historically, the S&P 500 ends the year in the green 71.2% of the time, with an average annual gain of 9.1%, according to data from Carson Group. When Santa comes to Wall Street, the index rallies 72.4% of the time the following year and averages a gain of 10.2%. When he skips town, the index rallies 66.7% of the time and averages a gain of 5% the next year.
For 2023, stocks are on track to end the year on a strong note.
Fund flows data suggest investors don’t want to miss out after the rally in recent weeks. They poured the largest weekly amount into U.S.-based large-cap exchange-traded funds since the week ending March 19, 2008, according to LSEG Lipper data for the week through Dec. 20.
“The recession keeps not happening and the longer that happens, people get antsy and they decide they have to be in. It’s a snowball effect," said Brad Conger, deputy chief investment officer at Hirtle Callaghan & Co.
Some analysts worry the optimism about rate cuts has run too far too fast. At their December meeting, Fed officials penciled in three rate cuts next year that would take the benchmark rate to around 4.6%. Traders are betting the Fed will cut the rate closer to 3.8%, according to FactSet.
James Solloway, chief market strategist at SEI, said it would be hard for stocks to replicate this year’s gains in 2024.
“You’re asking for a lot at this point," Solloway said. “If we have another very good year, that would be extraordinary, and it would be dependent on a lot of things going right."
Write to Hardika Singh at hardika.singh@wsj.com