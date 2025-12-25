Santa’s rally has gone missing on Dalal Street this year, and the absence says more about global macro realities than about any broken market tradition.
As Santa bails on Dalal Street, domestic investors come to the rescue
SummaryWhile the Sensex heads for its second consecutive December loss, strong domestic institutional buying has cushioned markets, offsetting foreign outflows and shielding investors from sharper global-driven declines.
