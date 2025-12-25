As Santa bails on Dalal Street, domestic investors come to the rescue

Over the past 46 years, the market has delivered positive returns in roughly three out of every four Decembers. Often, those gains were outsized: December ranked among the top three performing months 12 times and placed fourth or fifth another 12 times. Yet it has also delivered sharp losses, emerging as the worst-performing month in both 1990 and 2014. This year, after the sharpest fall of 5.5% in February, followed by declines in January, July and August, December is on track to be the fifth-worst month of 2025.