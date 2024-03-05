SpiceJet share price jumps 4% after this declaration before Delhi High Court
SpiceJet share price today opened at ₹62.90 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹65 per share
Stock market today: SpiceJet share price today witnessed buying interest as the aviation company has declared to have settled ₹93 crore dispute with the aircraft leasing company Cross Ocean Partners. Both the companies made a joint announcement before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. The joint declaration was made by both parties before the Delhi High Court in the ongoing execution petition being pursued by Cross Ocean Partners.
