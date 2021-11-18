Sapphire Foods India shares list at a premium

“Sapphire Foods India Limited is YUM’s largest franchisee operator in the Indian subcontinent with wide product offerings across the brands. The company is operating under QSR category with an omni channel presence. The company has been optimizing its stores by reducing its space as a part of its cost saving strategy. Although, the bottom line of the company is negative, it is positive at the operating level with operating margin of 12-14% in FY19-21 backed by a strong balance sheet. In terms of relative valuation, the company’s issue is available at price to sales of 6.10 as on FY21, which is cheaper in comparison to its listed peers," Canara Bank Securities had said in a IPO note, recommending subscribe for long term. (With Agency Inputs)

