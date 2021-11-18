Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sapphire Foods lists at 11% premium to issue price

Sapphire Foods lists at 11% premium to issue price

Sapphire Foods' stock opened at 1311 and hit a high of 1383 on the BSE and gained as much as 17% intraday. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Sapphire Foods's initial public offering was subscribed over 6.6 times at an issue price of 1,180 per share.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Shares of Sapphire Foods India Ltd listed at an 11% premium on the stock exchanges on Thursday. Its initial public offering was subscribed over 6.6 times at an issue price of 1,180 per share.

MUMBAI : Shares of Sapphire Foods India Ltd listed at an 11% premium on the stock exchanges on Thursday. Its initial public offering was subscribed over 6.6 times at an issue price of 1,180 per share.

The stock opened at 1311 and hit a high of 1383 on the BSE and gained as much as 17% intraday. 

The stock opened at 1311 and hit a high of 1383 on the BSE and gained as much as 17% intraday. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Sapphire Foods is One of YUM’s franchisee operators in the Indian subcontinent. In the first quarter of FY22, it owned/operated 209 KFC restaurants in India and the Maldives, 239 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and 2 Taco Bell restaurants in Sri Lanka.

Devyani’s 692 stores generated 1135 crore in FY21, while Sapphire’s 437 stores generated 1081 crore in sales. Operationally, Sapphire’s stores are generating more revenue per store. But Sapphire's operating profit margin was 18% versus 26% by Devyani in FY21.

For FY21, the firm reported a revenue from operations at 1019.62 crore versus 1340.41 crore a year ago. Net loss for the period stood at 99.89 crore against 159.25 crore last year. Total borrowings were at 75.66 crore from 71.20 crore last year.

"The issue is a complete OFS. The company is a replica of Devyani in terms of business and brands. The company seems relatively cheap (Sapphire’s 6.9x Price to sales looks cheaper when compared to Devyani's 15.5x P/S which is in the exact same business) but as a whole as in the whole QSR segment, there is no margin of safety in the valuations. Also, one must note that Sapphire hasn’t shown any meaningful growth in its financials and the company is loss-making," said Aditya Kondawar, chief operating officer, JST Investments.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Global funds could help with your child's higher educat ...

Will RuPay repeat its debit card success in the credit ...

Price hikes bring cheer to Asian Paints investors

Apollo Hospitals reaps the benefits of its holistic play

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!