Sapphire Foods lists at 11% premium to issue price

"The issue is a complete OFS. The company is a replica of Devyani in terms of business and brands. The company seems relatively cheap (Sapphire’s 6.9x Price to sales looks cheaper when compared to Devyani's 15.5x P/S which is in the exact same business) but as a whole as in the whole QSR segment, there is no margin of safety in the valuations. Also, one must note that Sapphire hasn’t shown any meaningful growth in its financials and the company is loss-making," said Aditya Kondawar, chief operating officer, JST Investments.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}