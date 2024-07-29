SAR Televenture share price jumps 7.17% over FPO price as new shares list on NSE

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published29 Jul 2024, 09:22 AM IST
SAR Televenture share price today opened at 225.05 per share, 7.17% higher on NSE than the issue price of 210. On Friday, SAR Televenture share price closed flat at 230 apiece on the NSE.

The follow-on public offering of SAR Televenture Ltd, a telecommunications infrastructure provider, began its subscription on Monday, July 22, and ended on Wednesday, July 24. SAR Televenture FPO subscription status was 7.49 times, on day 3.

The price band for the FPO was set at 200 to 210 per equity share. In its filing to the stock exchanges, SAR Televenture stated that it allocated 20.35 lakh equity shares to 11 funds at 210 each, totalling 42.74 crore.

The firm is a telecommunications infrastructure provider that specialises in the installation and commissioning of telecom towers and FTTH in India.

As of May 31, 2024, the business had erected 413 towers on lease in West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

 

SAR Televenture FPO details

SAR Televenture announced that it intends to raise 450 crore through a rights offering and FPO. It includes a rights offering of up to 300 crore in shares and a 150 crore FPO.

In FY25, the company intends to use the proceeds to the tune of 273 crore to set up fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network solutions, 42.5 crore to set up an additional 1,000 4G/5G telecom towers, 30 crore for incremental working capital requirements, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

The rights offer comprises 1.5 crore equity shares of 2 each, with an issue price of 200 per rights share.

Existing shareholders will get one rights share for each equity share held on the record date of July 9, 2024, the business stated.

SAR Televenture FPO GMP today

SAR Televenture FPO GMP today is +8. This indicates SAR Televenture share price were trading at a premium of 8 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, SAR Televenture FPO expected listing price was indicated at 218 apiece, which is 3.81% higher than the IPO price of 210.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

