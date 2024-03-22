Sarda Energy share price today jumps 14% after JV gets licence for iron ore block in Maharashtra
Sarda Energy Minerals share price jumped 14% after subsidiary secured a letter of intent for an iron ore block in Maharashtra. Analyst foresees a rise towards 245-260 levels.
Sarda Energy and Minerals share price surged over 14% on Friday's session after Natural Resources Energy Pvt Ltd, its subsidiary joint venture company, obtained a letter of intent for a licence to operate an iron ore block in Maharashtra. Sarda Energy share price today opened at ₹204.15 apiece on BSE. Sarda Energy Mineral share price touched an intraday high of ₹223.55 and an intraday low of ₹201.40 per share.
