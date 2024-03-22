Sarda Energy and Minerals share price surged over 14% on Friday's session after Natural Resources Energy Pvt Ltd, its subsidiary joint venture company, obtained a letter of intent for a licence to operate an iron ore block in Maharashtra. Sarda Energy share price today opened at ₹204.15 apiece on BSE. Sarda Energy Mineral share price touched an intraday high of ₹223.55 and an intraday low of ₹201.40 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said that they are witnessing a price and volume breakout; the stock is up by 12%, and with positive indicators, it seems to be headed further higher in the near term; a possible 245–260 may be reached, and hence a dip may be recommended for buying; 210 is immediate support.

The letter of intent for a composite licence for the Surjagad 1 Iron Ore Block in the state of Maharashtra, which covers an area of 1526 hectares and contains iron ore, was awarded to Natural Resources Energy Pvt Ltd, in which the company has a 51% economic interest, according to the company's exchange filing.

Sarda Energy and Minerals is a comprehensive manufacturer of long steel products, with a steel plant located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. With production facilities in Raipur and Vizag, it is also a major manufacturer and exporter of ferro alloys. Through a number of special purpose vehicles (SPVs), it also has interests in the hydropower industry.

As per news reports, the company's consolidated net profit decreased by 10.13% to ₹117.16 crore in Q3 FY24 compared to Q3 FY23, despite a 1.25% increase in sales to ₹913.83 crore.

