Saregama India surges nearly 7% after acquiring biggest Haryanvi music catalogue with over 6500 songs

Shares of Saregama India Ltd. rallied sharply on Friday, July 18, climbing as much as 6.7 percent in intraday trade to touch a high of ₹520 after the company announced a significant acquisition in the regional music space. The stock gained ground after Saregama revealed that it had acquired the music catalogue and YouTube assets of NAV Records Pvt. Ltd., the largest and most influential player in the Haryanvi music industry.

The deal marks a strategic expansion of Saregama’s regional music portfolio. With this acquisition, the company will take ownership of over 6,500 tracks across genres including Haryanvi, Punjabi, Ghazals, Devotional, and Indie Pop. Additionally, Saregama will gain control over NAV’s immensely popular YouTube channels such as NAV Haryanvi and Nupur Audio, which together boast a subscriber base of over 24 million.

This deal brings some of the biggest chartbusters under Saregama’s fold, including Coco Cola, Parvati Boli Shakar, Loot Liya, Dabya Ni Karde, and Gunehgar. It also strengthens Saregama’s leadership position in regional IP, particularly in the Haryanvi language segment, which was previously the only major language in which it did not dominate. Saregama and NAV Records will now collaborate to create new Haryanvi and Punjabi content, further building on this momentum.

Saregama, a part of the RPSG Group, is India’s oldest music label and a leading Entertainment IP company with a history dating back to 1902. Its business spans across film and non-film music, television content, digital media, influencer and artiste management, and film production.

Stock Price Trend Following the news, investor sentiment improved noticeably. Despite the day's surge, the stock is still over 24 percent below its 52-week high of ₹688.50, touched in October 2024. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹417.65 in March 2025. Over the past year, the stock has declined 10 percent. In July alone, it has rebounded 3 percent after falling 8 percent in June. Prior to that, it gained 3.5 percent in May, 2.4 percent in April, and 15.3 percent in March, while registering declines of 7 percent and 2.8 percent in February and January, respectively.

