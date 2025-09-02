Sarveshwar Foods rights issue opens today. Date, price, other details you MUST know

Stock Market Today: Sarveshwar Foods rights issue opens today. Here are the Date, price, other details investors MUST know before deciding to subscribe to the issue

Sarveshwar Foods rights issue price, size, key dates and other details Sarveshwar Foods rights issue price: The Sarveshwar rights issue price has been set at ₹6 per share. The Right Issue Price - ₹ 6 Each Share is at a discounts to current price of Sarveshwar Foods shares trading at ₹7.8 levels

Sarveshwar Foods rights issue size: The issue size for Sarveshw9ar foods is 24,99,10,469 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 1 each with an issu9e Price of ₹ 6 Per Share.

Sarveshwar Foods rights issue date: The Sarveshwar Foods rights issue opens for the subscription on September 2, 2025 , while the offer period ends on September 16, 2025.

Sarveshwar Foods rights issue Entitlement The rights issue entitlement for shareholders is 12 Shares of Sarveshwar foods for every 47 shares of sarveshwar foods held by shareholders

Sarveshwar Foods rights issue record date; The record date for identifying the list of shareholder of Sarveshwar foods who can apply for the issue stood at 22 August 2025. The investors who wished to participate in the rights issue had to buy shares of Sarveshwar foods one day prior to the record date in order to be eligible to receive share.

Sarveshwar Foods Credit of Rights Entitlements was made on August 25, 2025

Sarveshwar Foods rights issue Terms of Payment The entire Issue Price will be payable at the time of making the application in the Issue.

Sarveshwar foods financials Sarveshwar Foods Limited's sales increased by 30% and profit after tax (net profit) increased by 62% during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025 compared to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Sarveshwar Foods rights issue objectives The net proceeds of the Rights Issue will be utilized to fund the company's current and incremental working capital requirements, as well as for other purposes.

About Sarveshwar Foods Sarveshwar Foods Limited (SFL) is an FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration)-certified company. SFL's goods are also certified by BRC (the largest worldwide food safety standard), Kosher, NPPO USA and CHINA, and NOP-USDA Organic.

