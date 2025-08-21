Sarveshwar Foods rights issue: Penny stock in focus ahead of record date. Price, other details you MUST know

Sarveshwar Foods rights issue: Penny stock Sarveshwar Foods was in focus on Thursday, August 21, ahead of the record date for the rights issue. The agri-products company earlier this month announced the rights issue to raise ₹150 crore.

Sarweshwar Foods' share price dipped in trade today despite a firm trend in the Indian stock market. Sarweshwar Foods shares hit the day's low of ₹8.13, a decline of 4% from its last closing price of ₹8.49 apiece. However, despite this dip, the penny stock below ₹10 was trading 44% above its 52-week low level of ₹5.63.

Sarveshwar Foods Rights Issue Details Sarveshwar Foods rights issue record date has been fixed as August 22, 2025. According to the T+1 settlement rule, today is the last day to buy the penny stock to be eligible to participate in Sarveshwar Foods rights issue.

According to Sarveshwar Foods corporate action details, this is the first rights issue announcement by the company. Earlier it has undertaken bonus issue and a stock split.

Here are key details of Sarveshwar Foods rights issue: Issue Size: The company plans to issue 24,99,10,469 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each for ₹149.94 crore.

Rights Issue Price: Sarveshwar Foods' rights issue is priced at ₹6. This includes a premium of ₹5 over the face value of ₹1 per share. The entire issue price will be payable at the time of applying for the rights issue.

Rights Entitlement Ratio: Sarveshwar Foods has fixed the entitlement ratio for its upcoming rights issue as 12 fully paid-up rights equity shares for every 47 fully paid-up equity shares of face value if ₹1 held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date.

If you hold Rights Entitlements (REs), you can either apply for the rights issue to receive new shares or renounce (sell or transfer) your REs, either fully or partially.

Renunciation can be done through the stock exchange or via an off-market transfer, within the specified timelines. To receive the Rights Equity Shares, RE holders — whether they originally received REs in their demat accounts or purchased them from others — must apply for the Rights Issue by the issue closing date and pay the full application amount.

If no application is made by the closing date, the REs will lapse, and no shares will be allotted against them, the company said.

Sarveshwar Foods Eyes Expansion In another positive update, Sarveshwar Foods today announced its plans regarding the expansion of its NIMBARK Organic Signature Stores with a new outlet to be launched in Chandigarh. The said move is in line with the growth strategy to strengthen its retail footprint across India and bring premium organic products from the Himalayas closer to consumers.

With the opening of this new store at Chandigarh, the total number of NIMBARK stores will increase to seven and the total number of stores to 15. The company said that it is exploring other potential markets to significantly expand its retail presence and achieve its target to double the number of stores within a year.

The company has a footprint in Jammu, Srinagar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Khanpur, Punjab, and Delhi NCR.

As of 12.13 pm, Sarveshwar Foods share price was trading 3.06% lower at ₹8.23 apiece.