Sarvotech Power stock rises 4% to fresh record high after Q1FY25 results

The stock jumped after the company posted a 9 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to 4.48 crore for the June quarter of FY25, driven by higher revenues.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published31 Jul 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Trade Now
Sarvotech Power Systems stock rallied over 4% after company posted strong Q1 results on Wednesday.
Sarvotech Power Systems stock rallied over 4% after company posted strong Q1 results on Wednesday.

The share price of Sarvotech Power Systems rallied over 3.79 per cent on Wednesday's trading session. The stock closed at 124 on July 31, against previous close at 119.47.

The stock jumped after the company posted a 9 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to 4.48 crore for the June quarter of FY25, driven by higher revenues. The company's profit after tax for the April-June FY24 period was 4.10 crore. Total revenues rose to 112.44 crore, up from 79.81 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Also Read | Zomato share price soars 173% in last 1 year; Axis Securities says buy the stock

"We got outstanding results in Q1FY25. We are also expanding our sales and marketing efforts. We are excited about the future of our company. With the Safiabad plant set to become fully operational soon, we will be able to significantly increase our production capacity to meet the growing demand of our products," said founder and Managing Director Raman Bhatia.

In the first quarter of FY25, the company achieved a notable 20% increase in EBITDA, rising from 712.89 lacs in Q1 FY24 to 853.74 lacs. This significant improvement reflects the company's enhanced operational efficiency and profitability during this period.

Gross Profit also saw a substantial rise of 29 per cent, climbing from 1,577.52 lacs in Q1 FY24 to 2,038.34 lacs in Q1 FY25. This increase underscores the company's successful strategies in boosting revenue and managing costs more effectively.

Additionally, Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at 614.47 lacs in Q1 FY25, marking a 12% growth from 549.14 lacs recorded in Q1 FY24. This upward trend in PBT highlights the company’s overall financial health and its ability to improve profitability year over year.

Also Read | Trent jumps 5% to new high on hopes of inclusion in Nifty, up 13% in 8 sessions

On a standalone basis, Servotech reported a net PAT of 4.74 crore, representing an 18 per cent year-on-year increase from 4.02 crore during the same period last fiscal year.

Servotech Power Systems, a small-cap firm based in Delhi with a market capitalization of 2,670 crore, recently launched Delhi's first grid-connected solar-powered EV charging carport. In the past year, Servotech's shares have delivered a 28 per cent return, and over the last five years, the stock has surged more than 4,646 per cent, greatly increasing investor wealth.

“Servotech Power shares are currently in 110 to 130 range. The stock may go up to 245 if it breaches above 130 decisively. Shareholders are advised to hold the scrip with stop loss at 110 for short term Target of 145. Fresh buying is allowed above 130 for 145 Target maintaining strict stop loss at 120,” said Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$30 B

1 of 14Read Full Story
60

2 of 14Read Full Story
18.4 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
$200 M

4 of 14Read Full Story
100

5 of 14Read Full Story
₹3,741.2 Cr

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹2 T

7 of 14Read Full Story
₹46.75 Cr

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

9 of 14Read Full Story
633

10 of 14Read Full Story
$10 B

11 of 14Read Full Story
137

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
13

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 06:34 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSarvotech Power stock rises 4% to fresh record high after Q1FY25 results

Most Active Stocks

GAIL India

241.05
03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
7.4 (3.17%)

Indian Oil Corporation

181.60
03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
-1.4 (-0.77%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

148.85
03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
3.75 (2.58%)

Tata Steel

165.35
03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
1.3 (0.79%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CCL Products India

675.30
03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
59.65 (9.69%)

Network 18 Media & Investments

98.19
03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
6.89 (7.55%)

Granules India

630.35
03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
42.55 (7.24%)

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

2,690.00
03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
167.25 (6.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,740.00-124.00
    Chennai
    70,191.00-260.00
    Delhi
    70,260.00290.00
    Kolkata
    70,809.00-124.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue