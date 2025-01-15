Sat Kartar Shopping IPO: The allotment for the issue that opened for subscription on closed on 10 January 2025 and ended on 14 January is to be out soon. The Sat Kartar Shopping shares are to be listed on the NSE SME on 17 January 2024. Since the Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue , the investors can check for allotment on the website of the registrar i.e Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd or on the NSE

Here are steps to check status online as focus shifts to listing step 1- Go to IPO registrar Skyline Financial Services website on this link -

Step 2] Select ‘Sat Kartar Shopping Limited’ from the ‘Select company’ dropdown menu .

Step 3] Select among any from DPID or Client ID or Folio Number- Demat details DP ID, application number or PAN number

Step 4] Enter the details from the option selected

Step 5] click on Search

In a similar way investors can check allotment status on the NSE website

(Note-Investors who are not registered, need to register on the website first before checking the allotments details)

GMP or Grey Market Premium for Sat Kartar Shopping IPO The GMP or Grey Market premium for Sat Kartar Shopping IPO stands at +60 as per investorgain.com data. The same means that shares of Sat Kartar Shopping are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹60 over the issue price. This also means that market participants are anticipating the listing of Sat Kartar Shopping shares at ₹141, a 74.07% premium over the upper band of the issue price of ₹81

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO is a book built issue of ₹33.80 crores. which involves etirely a fresh issue of 41.73 lakh shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.