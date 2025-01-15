Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Sat Kartar Shopping IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Sat Kartar Shopping IPO: The allotment for the issue that closed on 14 January, is to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP as the focus shifts to listing

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO allotment status: Steps to check online

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO: The allotment for the issue that opened for subscription on closed on 10 January 2025 and ended on 14 January is to be out soon. The Sat Kartar Shopping shares are to be listed on the NSE SME on 17 January 2024. Since the Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue , the investors can check for allotment on the website of the registrar i.e Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd or on the NSE

Here are steps to check status online as focus shifts to listing

step 1- Go to IPO registrar Skyline Financial Services website on this link -

https://www.skylinerta.com/display_ipo_rightissue_allotment.php

Step 2] Select ‘Sat Kartar Shopping Limited’ from the ‘Select company’ dropdown menu .

Step 3] Select among any from DPID or Client ID or Folio Number- Demat details DP ID, application number or PAN number

Step 4] Enter the details from the option selected

Step 5] click on Search

In a similar way investors can check allotment status on the NSE website

https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

(Note-Investors who are not registered, need to register on the website first before checking the allotments details)

GMP or Grey Market Premium for Sat Kartar Shopping IPO

The GMP or Grey Market premium for Sat Kartar Shopping IPO stands at +60 as per investorgain.com data. The same means that shares of Sat Kartar Shopping are available in the grey market at a premium of 60 over the issue price. This also means that market participants are anticipating the listing of Sat Kartar Shopping shares at 141, a 74.07% premium over the upper band of the issue price of 81

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO is a book built issue of 33.80 crores. which involves etirely a fresh issue of 41.73 lakh shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
