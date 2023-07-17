SAT sets aside order on former NSE execs1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:47 PM IST
The order had imposed a penalty of Rs25 lakh each on former NSE chiefs Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna in the alleged co-location scam
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order of February 2021, imposing a penalty of Rs1 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Rs25 lakh each on former NSE chiefs Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna in the alleged co-location scam.
