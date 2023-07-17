SAT sets aside order on former NSE execs

The matter is related to the co-location scandal, wherein some brokers gained an unfair advantage by securing faster access to the systems, data and trading facilities of NSE at the cost of the broader market. The case came to light in 2015, with Sebi receiving complaints that OPG Securities, a trading member had exploited its relationship with NSE’s personnel to its own benefit. According to the complaints, OPG managed to get preferential access to NSE’s backup servers. It was also alleged that by not taking preventive measures, Narain and Ramkrishna facilitated the fraud by OPG. Sebi found that it knew about the weakness of the system architecture, and designed a software that would allow OPG to connect first and take advantage.