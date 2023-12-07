SAT sets aside Sebi order barring IIFL Securities from taking new clients, reduces penalty to ₹20 lakh
In June, Sebi’s whole-time member S.K. Mohanty, in his final order, restrained IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients as a stockbroker for two years
The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Thursday overturned a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order restricting IIFL Securities from acquiring new clients. The tribunal also lowered the penalty from Sebi’s initial fine of ₹1 crore to ₹20 lakh.
