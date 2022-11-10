SAT stays Sebi order on Bombay Dyeing2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 11:58 PM IST
Sebi had fined Bombay Dyeing ₹2.25 cr and the promoters ₹11 cr for misrepre-sentation in statements
Sebi had fined Bombay Dyeing ₹2.25 cr and the promoters ₹11 cr for misrepre-sentation in statements
MUMBAI : The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday stayed the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) 21 October order against Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd and its promoters over misrepresenting financial statements from FY12 to FY18.