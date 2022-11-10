Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  SAT stays Sebi order on Bombay Dyeing

MUMBAI : The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday stayed the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) 21 October order against Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd and its promoters over misrepresenting financial statements from FY12 to FY18.

A tribunal bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala said it will list the matter for hearing in January.

Sebi had imposed a penalty of 2.25 crore on Bombay Dyeing and restrained its promoters Nusli Wadia, Ness Wadia, and Jehangir Wadia from accessing the securities market for two years on charges of inflating financial statements. The Wadias were also fined 11 crore.

Sebi’s counsel Gaurav Joshi said the “fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting the financial statements" included inflating sales of 2,492.94 crore and profit of 1,302.20 crore resulting from the alleged sale of flats through memoranda of understanding by Bombay Dyeing to group company Scal Services Ltd during FY12 to FY18.

The Sebi investigation showed that Scal’s ownership was intentionally structured so that Bombay Dyeing could exert total control over its share capital despite directly owning only a 19% stake. Bombay Dyeing did this by indirectly owning shares in other Scal shareholders.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Thursday’s SAT order said, “Considering the fact as to whether the company Bombay Dyeing was obligated to consolidate the financials of its associate company Scal in view of the Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, coupled with the fact that there was no diversion of funds nor there is any finding of any disproportionate gains or loss caused to any investor, nor we find that there was any disproportionate gains or loss caused to any investor, nor we find that there was any market impact regarding the financials of Bombay Dyeing, we consequently direct that the effect and operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed during the pendency of the appeal."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout