SAT stays Sebi order on Bombay Dyeing

Thursday’s SAT order said, “Considering the fact as to whether the company Bombay Dyeing was obligated to consolidate the financials of its associate company Scal in view of the Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, coupled with the fact that there was no diversion of funds nor there is any finding of any disproportionate gains or loss caused to any investor, nor we find that there was any disproportionate gains or loss caused to any investor, nor we find that there was any market impact regarding the financials of Bombay Dyeing, we consequently direct that the effect and operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed during the pendency of the appeal."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}