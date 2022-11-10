Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  SAT stays Sebi order on Bombay Dyeing

SAT stays Sebi order on Bombay Dyeing

2 min read . 10 Nov 2022Priyanka Gawande
SAT decided to hear the matter in January.

Sebi had fined Bombay Dyeing 2.25 cr and the promoters 11 cr for misrepre-sentation in statements

MUMBAI :The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday stayed the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) 21 October order against Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd and its promoters over misrepresenting financial statements from FY12 to FY18.

MUMBAI :The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday stayed the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) 21 October order against Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd and its promoters over misrepresenting financial statements from FY12 to FY18.

A tribunal bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala said it will list the matter for hearing in January.

A tribunal bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala said it will list the matter for hearing in January.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Sebi had imposed a penalty of 2.25 crore on Bombay Dyeing and restrained its promoters Nusli Wadia, Ness Wadia, and Jehangir Wadia from accessing the securities market for two years on charges of inflating financial statements. The Wadias were also fined 11 crore.

Sebi’s counsel Gaurav Joshi said the “fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting the financial statements" included inflating sales of 2,492.94 crore and profit of 1,302.20 crore resulting from the alleged sale of flats through memoranda of understanding by Bombay Dyeing to group company Scal Services Ltd during FY12 to FY18.

The Sebi investigation showed that Scal’s ownership was intentionally structured so that Bombay Dyeing could exert total control over its share capital despite directly owning only a 19% stake. Bombay Dyeing did this by indirectly owning shares in other Scal shareholders.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Thursday’s SAT order said, “Considering the fact as to whether the company Bombay Dyeing was obligated to consolidate the financials of its associate company Scal in view of the Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, coupled with the fact that there was no diversion of funds nor there is any finding of any disproportionate gains or loss caused to any investor, nor we find that there was any disproportionate gains or loss caused to any investor, nor we find that there was any market impact regarding the financials of Bombay Dyeing, we consequently direct that the effect and operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed during the pendency of the appeal."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP