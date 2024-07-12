Sati Poly Plast IPO day 1: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

Sati Poly Plast IPO: The issue that opened for subscription today i.e 12 July 2024 received a very strong response. The issue was subscribed more than 21 times on day 1 . The issue will be available for subscription till Tuesday, July 16.

Sati Poly Plast IPO subscription status- Sati Poly Plast IPO was subscribed 21.57 times by July 12, 2024, 5 PM. The public issue had been subscribed 36.83 times in the retail category, 0.00 times in the QIB category, and 14.73 times in the NII category, as per Chittorgarh.com data

Sati Poly Plast IPO- key dates and investment details Sati Poly Plast Initial public offering that opened for subscription today i.e 12 July 2024 will be available for subscription till Tuesday July 16.

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, the allotment for the Sati Poly Plast IPO is anticipated to be completed. The The provisional listing date for the Sati Poly Plast IPO is Monday, July 22, 2024.

The pricing range also termed as price band for the Sati Poly Plast IPO is ₹123 to ₹130 per share. An application has to be made for a minimum lot size of 1000 shares by investors. The retail investors are thereby required to invest a minimum of ₹130,000. HNI requirement for investment doubles and a minimum investment of two lots, or 2,000 shares, totaling ₹260,000 has to be done by HNI.

Sati Poly Plast IPO- objective of the issue The ₹17.36 crore Sati Poly Plast initial public offering (IPO) comprises the new issuance of 1,335,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹10. There isn't any component towards offer for sale..

The objectives of working capital needs and general company purposes. will be funded using the proceeds from the new issuance:

Sati Poly Plast IPO registrar and lead managers Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the Sati Poly Plast IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar. The Sati Poly Plast IPO's market maker is Spread X Securities.

Sati Poly Plast IPO Grey Market premium or GMP Currently, the Sati Poly Plast IPO GMP is +70. According to investorgain.com, this shows that the share price of Sati Poly Plast Ltd was selling at a premium of ₹70 in the grey market.

Taking into account the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the current premium on the grey market, Sati Poly Plast Ltd.'s estimated listing price was ₹200 per share, 53.85% more than the IPO price of ₹130.

The "grey market premium" represents the amount that investors are ready to pay over the issue price.