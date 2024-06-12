Sattrix Information shares make an impressive debut, list at a 24% premium
Sattrix Information share price made a impressive debut on the BSE on Wednesday, June 12, listing at ₹150 apiece at a premium of 24 per cent against its issue price of ₹121.
