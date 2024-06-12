Sattrix Information shares make an impressive debut, list at a 24% premium

Sattrix Information share price: Shares of Sattrix Information Security made a impressive debut on the BSE on Wednesday, June 12, listing at ₹150 apiece at a premium of 24 per cent against its issue price of ₹121. Sattrix Information share price was listed at a premium following a stellar subscription to the Sattrix Information IPO.

The stock extended its gains further and traded at ₹152 apiece around 10:30 am. At that time, the equity benchmark Sensex was 0.60 per cent up at 76,918.

A fixed price issue of ₹21.78 crore, Sattrix IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and closed on Friday, June 7, 2024.

The IPO witnessed strong subscriptions of 70.44 times overall, receiving bids for over 12 crore shares against 17,08,000 offered. The retail portion was subscribed 37.76 times, while the NII (non-institutional investors) segment witnessed an even heftier subscription of 87.88 times.

Also Read: Sattrix IPO allotment likely to be out today. Latest GMP, listing date, steps to check allotment status

Sattrix Information intends to use the proceeds for capital expenditures, business expansion, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

The company operates in the IT-enabled services sector. It develops customer-oriented cyber security solutions and designs and builds data security solutions in the cloud and on-premise based on the client’s requirements.

Also Read: 3C IT Solutions shares make a weak debut, list with 17.29% discount at ₹43.01 on BSE SME

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50 – traded with healthy gains in the morning session.

Nifty 50 hit its fresh record high of 23,420.35 in the morning session, rising over half a per cent. The Sensex, too, was inching higher to reclaim the 77,000 mark. The Sensex hit its all-time high of 77079.04 on Monday, June 10.

Also Read: Heritage Foods shares dip 5% amid profit booking spree, down for 3rd day in a row

Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were among the top contributors to the gains in the Sensex index.

The rally was broad-based as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also rose nearly a per cent each.

Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, Capital Goods, Oil & Gas, Energy, Industrials and Telecom rose over a per cent each in the morning session.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!